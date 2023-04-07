Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 3 Episode 18

at .

Did the task force manage to uncover a sinister robber scheme?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 18, a drug bust went sideways, leading to some big questions.

Robbery or Hate Crime? - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 18

Meanwhile, Bell vowed to help a fellow officer when he fell victim to the scheme.

Elsewhere, a surprising arrival made Stabler question his decisions in the case.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 18 Quotes

Stabler: I didn't know this was still an issue.
Bell: It's complicated. As a whole, the department has gotten much better, but can't say that for everybody.

Eric: How are you gonna write this up?
Stabler: You know the routine. We'll say we were there.

