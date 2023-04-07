Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 3 Episode 18

Did the task force manage to uncover a sinister robber scheme?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 18, a drug bust went sideways, leading to some big questions.

Meanwhile, Bell vowed to help a fellow officer when he fell victim to the scheme.

Elsewhere, a surprising arrival made Stabler question his decisions in the case.

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: Organized Crime online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.