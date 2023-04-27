Watch Riverdale Online: Season 7 Episode 5

Did the school ban comic books?

On Riverdale Season 7 Episode 5, Principal Featherhead took aim at the negative influence of comic books on the school.

The Human Sexuality - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 4

Meanwhile, Jughead was tasked with writing four comic books by Pep Comics.

Elsewhere, Archie and Cheryl's relationship ruffled a lot of feathers.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 5 Quotes

Julian: You gotta get your head in the game.
Dilton: How do I do that?
Julian: Maybe a night stuffed in a locker will help you figure it out?

Nana Blossom: She has this compulsive craving for intimate, physical, and some might even say, inappropriate touching.
Archie: Really?
Nana Blossom: Oh yes. She’s ravenous for it! She can’t keep her hands to herself.

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 5

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 5 Photos

The Love Triangle - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 5
Hairspray - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 5
Hollywood It-Girl - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 5
Basketball Star - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 5
Horror Tales - Riverdale Season 7 Episode 5
