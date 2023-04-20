Watch The Conners Online: Season 5 Episode 20

Did Darlene's plan help her when she needed it the most?

On The Conners Season 5 Episode 20, she was adamant about getting the funds for Mark's college tuition.

Meanwhile, Jackie and Louise tried to help Becky meet a new guy.

How far did they go, and did they get the results they wanted?

Use the video above to watch The Conners online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.