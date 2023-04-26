Watch The Rookie Online: Season 5 Episode 21

Did Lucy find out the truth?

On The Rookie Season 5 Episode 21, tensions mounted during an intense undercover mission to infiltrate an illegal firearm operation.

Undercover Gig -tall - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 21

Meanwhile, Detective Harper and Officer John Nolan worked together to solve a mystery involving several limbs found around the city.

With little to go on, Simone stepped in when she learned that she had jurisdiction.

Watch The Rookie Season 5 Episode 21 Online

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 21 Quotes

Lucy: You ever wish you had a normal job?
Tim: One where people don't shoot at you? Not once.
Lucy: Yeah, me neither.

I wasn't looking. That's when love shows up.

Nolan

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 21

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 21 Photos

