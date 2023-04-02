Yellowstone's Kevin Costner, Other Cast Members Skip PaleyFest Panel: Is the Series in Danger?

With the future of Yellowstone in question, many thought the cast appearing alongside each other at PaleyFest would help quell the fears the show was on the brink of cancellation.

PaleyFest revealed earlier this year that all the prominent cast members, including Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Wes Betley, Gil Birmingham, and Jacki Weaver.

Also supposed to be in attendance were EPs Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser.

However, things took a turn when the press were informed just ahead of the red carpet that only four people from the cast would be present.

Josh Lucas, Wendy Moniz, Mo Brings Plenty, and Dawn Olivieri were the four cast members who attended the event.

Given the April 1 date of the panel, we can only imagine many thought it was a big April Fool's Day joke and that the cast would pop up when those in attendance least expected it.

Unfortunately, that was not the case, and given the recent reports that Yellowstone could be headed for a premature ending due to behind-the-scenes drama, it's hard not to wonder what happened here.

Variety reports that the press was told the missing names could not attend due to "scheduling conflicts."

Paramount Network development president Keith Cox was present at the event but didn't go on the red carpet to answer any questions.

However, he did offer an update on the back half of Yellowstone Season 5.

He admitted that he was "very confident" that Costner would continue to be committed to the series, despite reports suggesting he was holding up production.

As previously reported, there were concerns about Costner's availability and whether it would impact the future of the series.

In early February, it was reported that Paramount+ was prepping a spinoff featuring Matthew McConaughey and several principal cast members of the mothership series.

However, it was revealed in late March that the new series is independent of the original, and there's a desire to keep that show going.

Cox is hopeful the series will return to production soon, but it does make us wonder what will happen to the series.

Paramount Network said the show was set to return in the summer, but with these setbacks, there's a chance the episodes won't even be ready for the fall, potentially pushing the return back until early 2024.

