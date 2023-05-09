9-1-1: Lone Star Season Finale Spoilers: Tarlos' Wedding Is Finally Here in Supersized Finale!

THE TARLOS WEDDING IS HERE!!

It feels like we've been waiting forever for Carlos and T.K. to get married, and their time will finally come during a super-sized, two-hour finale with 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 17 and 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 18 that is bound to leave us gasping and talking until 9-1-1: Lone Star returns for a well-earned fifth season!

Will their wedding happen without a hitch? It's the million-dollar question for a series that thrives off drama.

So much of 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 has given us this deeper look into the characters we've come to know and love exploring more of their personal lives and what life is like for them in the offtime.

The season has also introduced new characters in the interim, as many of the 126, from Marjan and Paul to Tommy, have found love and expanded their worlds beyond the family they've formed at the house.

But keeping with the theme of love, the finale teases the ultimate celebration of it when Carlos and T.K. tie the knot most spectacularly after their fair share of obstacles and setbacks that could've disrupted the two making it down the aisle.

The introduction of Iris could've made things complicated, and she certainly made a go of it when we learned that she and Carlos were still married.

But thankfully, after some back and forth and a bit of a misunderstanding, she and Carlos got an annulment, freeing them up to get married at their desired location in the short time frame they hadn't anticipated after another wedding fell through.

It's the event that fans and the characters have been awaiting all season, and based on the promo, it promises to be an emotional event.

The bits we hear of Carlos' vows are enough to have the hopeless romantics clutching their hearts, particularly coming off of him telling T.K. they're soulmates.

But it'll also be an emotional thing for Carlos and his father. We know the two of them haven't always had the best relationship, but we've seen it evolve, and Gabiel is this loving father who accepts his son no matter what and does anything to protect him.

Interestingly enough, it's Carlos who Gabriel will turn to when he wants someone to stand as his Best Man. He considers his father to be the best man he knows, representing how far they've come in their relationship.

They deliberately leave out Gabriel's response, whether he stands beside his son, but come on, we all know he will.

It does make you ponder how many friends Carlos has outside of the 126 and Iris, though.

We don't know if T.K. extends that same honor to Owen, but given the nature of their relationship, it wouldn't be a surprise if he did.

It would also serve well as a last-minute surprise request of the happy couple, especially as they opt to walk down the aisle together, thankfully averting some of the more traditional heteronormative routines for their wedding.

And this is a very queer wedding, with Tarlos tying the knot in a beautiful way surrounded by their friends and family, but also our darling Paul serving as the officiant in this happy affair.

I can't think of a better person to step into that role for these two.

You can already tell the wedding reception will be a blast, especially with all the loving, happy couples in the mix.

Marjan has her new boyfriend with her, filling in some of the blanks regarding whether she continued seeing him.

Paul and Asha are also together during the event, and it's refreshing that the two are going strong and Paul is happy.

Nancy and Mateo have hit some bumps this season, but they've remained solid. Meanwhile, Tommy has truly found love again with Pastor Trevor, who has fit into Tommy's world seamlessly and with some hilarious results at times.

And the Ryders are always the most solid, setting the example for what true love and marriage goals should be. They appear happy during this event, which may mean that Wyatt is doing better than expected after that accident.

Of course, hopefully, the finale will fill in more details about whether or not Wyatt has suffered spinal damage or if his future career as a firefighter is over before it has even started.

In the meantime, it looks like Judd may be calling more shots on a call. He's stepped up tremendously, and Captain Ryder is one of the greatest gifts of the season.

He's been great at running scenes when Owen is away or not working a shift, and it seems like Judd is in his element in the position.

We don't have much input about emergencies during the two-hour finale, but most of the stills show the 126 at a scene, so we at least get one.

The season has been light on emergencies, sometimes only averaging one during an installment and, every now and then, none at all.

But with a two-hour finale, one expects higher stakes and the series to squeeze in a handful of emergencies while balancing out the personal drama and Tarlos' big day. We even catch a glimpse of Sergeant O'Brien, so something good is bound to happen, right?

However, it's not all celebrations of love and smiles. We also have a heavier and darker arc hanging over our heads with Owen's brother.

Chad Lowe guest-stars and directs as Owen grapples with Robert's request.

Robert asked Owen to help him die after T.K.'s wedding. He's tired of declining health because of his Huntington's, which is such a brutal, painful, debilitating way of leaving this earth.

A beautiful event like T.K.'s wedding could still end in tragedy, which is teased in the descriptor, and right now, the most tragic thing is Owen having to assist his brother in this manner.

Robert hasn't told his kids about his condition, which is a whole can of worms if they don't get a proper chance to say goodbye to their father or don't want to let him go.

And it also doesn't seem as if Robert's wife knows about his intentions either. It could put Owen in a challenging situation all around if he's the one who helps Robert die and has to deal with the fallout with this new family he barely knows.

This series also doesn't hesitate to put Owen in the path of criminal and legal investigations. Since assisted suicide isn't legal in Texas, one has to wonder if they'll address that in any way during the finale as Owen weighs his decision.

Regardless, we have so much to look forward to during this finale!

What are you looking forward to most? Are you all ready for the Tarlos wedding? Will Owen help his brother die? Drop us your thoughts below.

The two-hour season finale of 9-1-1: Lone Star airs Tuesday at 8/7c. Join us for a full review after.

And if you missed anything during the season and need a refresher, you can watch 911: Lone Star online here via TV Fanatic or catch our 9-1-1: Lone Star reviews and 9-1-1: Lone Star Exclusives.

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. She is an insomniac who spends late nights and early mornings binge-watching way too many shows and binge-drinking way too much tea. Her eclectic taste makes her an unpredictable viewer with an appreciation for complex characters, diverse representation, dynamic duos, compelling stories, and guilty pleasures. You'll definitely find her obsessively live-tweeting, waxing poetic, and chatting up fellow Fanatics and readers. Follow her on Twitter.