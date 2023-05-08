90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 6 Premiere Set: Who's Returning?

90 Day Fiance has proven to be one of the most resilient franchises around.

Despite a never-ending stream of spinoffs, interest in the franchise is higher than ever.

TLC announced Monday that Before the 90 Days Season 6 will premiere Sunday, June 4th at 8 p.m. ET.

This time, though, we'll be meeting more new couples -- seven!

That's not to say there won't be any returning faces. This is 90 Day Fiance after all, and TLC still thinks Big Ed Brown deserves a platform.

Gino and Jasmine are staging a comeback, which confirms they managed to work things out after their explosive first season on the show.

There's a lot to unpack, so let's take a look at our new cast.

We'll start with Amanda and Razvan...

Amanda, a widowed mother of two, never thought she’d find love again after losing her husband to a sudden battle with cancer.

But all that changed when she started chatting online with Razvan, a Romanian social media star and actor. Razvan helped pull her out of her grief as she fell in love with his warmth, sense of humor and chiseled, model body.

Now, after 4 months of online dating, Amanda is ready to fly to Romania to meet him for the first time in person. But is she truly ready to open herself up to a new relationship?

And at 26, is Razvan prepared for life with two young children? Will jealousy over Razvan’s career come between them? Will love endure, or is this all a bit too fast?

Let's meet Riley and Violet...

Riley, a military vet, jazz lover, and cigar aficionado, has been scarred by betrayal in his past relationships, but after meeting and falling for his Vietnamese girlfriend Violet online, he’s ready to fly to Vietnam to give love another chance.

But it hasn’t been smooth sailing in the two years since they started talking, and Riley’s concerns have led him to look into hiring a private investigator to determine if he can really trust Violet.

With issues from the onset, do these two stand a chance?

What about you, Christian and Cleo?

Christian is the self-proclaimed life of the party who's been all over the dating scene but has yet to find ‘the one.’

Enter Cleo, an autistic and neurodivergent trans woman who values quiet time at home in London with her cats. The two met on social media almost a year ago and what started out as a friendship, became a full-fledged romance and both completely smitten.

Despite pushback from some of his family, and a history of dating exclusively cis-woman, Christian is excited to finally meet Cleo – but is admittedly not sure how he’s going to feel once they’re together in person.

Will their differences come between them?

Hello, Tyray and Carmella!

Tyray is a generous, big-hearted man whose insecurities about his body have held him back from finding love – until 4 years ago when he met the love of his life, Carmella on a dating app.

Even though they communicate exclusively on SnapChat, Carmella has been a huge part of Tyray’s life, supporting him when his mother had a stroke and he had to quit his job and move in with her to be her caretaker.

The connection they’ve formed is so deep that they’ve started talking about marriage, and now Tyray is planning a trip to Barbados so that they can finally meet and he can hopefully propose.

But despite having been talking for 4 years, Tyray’s family knows nothing of his relationship – will they try to stand in the way of true love?

Which bring us to David and Sheila...

David is a kind-hearted, hardworking man who was born completely deaf.

He’s been longing for love and companionship his entire life but connecting with people in a hearing world can be a struggle. His last relationship ended badly when he found out he was being cheated on but thankfully he didn’t give up on love because two years ago he met Sheila online.

David & Sheila have been talking every day for the last two years, but mostly through text since although also hearing impaired, Sheila knows very limited sign language. Despite concerns from David’s family and friends, David is sure Sheila is the one and is putting everything on the line to travel 8000 miles to the Philippines.

Can their love withstand both culture and communication hurdles?

Meisha and Nicola...

Meisha is a 43-year-old divorced Catholic convert who left her glamorous life as a TV journalist after experiencing a spiritual awakening in her living room.

Seven years ago, while exploring her newfound faith she connected online with Nicola, a 46-year-old virgin who has never been in a serious relationship and lives with his mother in Israel.

Despite coming from two completely different worlds, over the years they fell in love and now, after 7 years of talking, Meisha is flying to Israel to finally meet him in person with hopes of coming back engaged.

But with his limited experience with women, is Nicola capable of giving Meisha everything she needs?

Statler and Dempsey

Statler is a high-energy, charismatic insect enthusiast from Texas.

As an adopted child, she never really felt like she fit in and thought of herself as the black sheep in the family, which left her longing for unconditional love.

Statler thinks she may have finally found it with her British girlfriend Dempsey. After talking for 7 months, Statler is heading to England to meet her for the first time.

But unbeknownst to Dempsey, if all goes well, Statler is planning to move there. Will it all be too much too soon?

What awaits Gino and Jasmine this time?

After over two years together Gino & Jasmine are engaged and waiting on the approval of Jasmine’s K-1 Visa. They are deeply in love, but their relationship is an emotional roller coaster and things have been rocky as of late.

Gino keeps promising Jasmine’s visa will come through any day, but she is growing impatient and forces Gino to rent her a luxury apartment in Panama for the next month while she waits.

Jasmine’s expensive habits leave Gino and his family wondering if she’s only after his money. Finances aren’t the only cause of arguments – they've also been struggling with communication, trust and problems in the bedrooms.

Hoping to resolve some of these big issues before getting married, Gino is headed back to Panama. Do they have what it takes to make this work or will the fighting prove to be too much?

What a cast, right?

Check out the official trailer below.

Will you be watching?

