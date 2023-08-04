90 Day Fiance Couples Have Two Weeks to Save Their Relationships in Explosive Last Resort Trailer

We knew 90 Day: Last Resort would be a dumpster fire, but we didn't expect it to be this ridiculous.

TLC shared the official trailer for the new season Friday afternoon, and it promises to push the envelope in ways its predecessors have not.

If you were looking for something dramatic to add to your late summer TV viewing, this new chapter in the venerable reality TV franchise might be what you're looking for.

Franchise mainstays Jovi Dufren & Yara Zaya, Angela Deem & Michael Ilesanm, Big Ed Brown & Liz Woods, Molly Hopkins & Kelly Brown, and Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa are all present for this couples therapy-esque series.

"In a final attempt to salvage their relationships, each couple will participate in a couples retreat to determine whether or not they can heal old wounds," TLC shared in a teaser logline last month.

"Alongside a team of professionals, they'll actively navigate issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger, and intimacy."

"Explosive group therapies, intense couples' sessions, past life regressions, unique on-and-off-resort activities, and so much more ensue," the cabler teases, adding:

"At the end of the retreat, each couple must decide if they will stay together or move on."

The trailer declares that the couples have two weeks to get their relationships back on the right track.

Michael, unfortunately, is still not in the U.S., so he's joining the social experiment virtually. Make of that what you will.

Always one to go to extreme lengths to keep the spark alive, Angela is seen dressing up for him, but based on his reaction, he's not impressed.

Things between Yara and Jovi appear to be difficult, more so when Yara reveals she "hired someone."

To what, exactly? We don't quite know, but it seems like she wanted to trick Jovi into getting close to someone else.

Obviously, that doesn't go down well, and neither does the fact that Big Ed tries to offer them relationship advice.

Admittedly, the franchise is growing stale, but maybe 90 Day: Last Resort will give the series a jolt of life.

Check out the official trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts. Watch the show when it debuts on August 14 on TLC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.