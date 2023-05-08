A Small Light Exclusive Clip: Otto is Blackmailed

National Geographic's A Small Light continues tonight with another two episodes.

TV Fanatic scored an exclusive first look at what's ahead, and it looks like things are going from bad to worse for Otto Frank (Liev Schreiber).

In the clip, we see Miep (Bel Powley) speak to Otto about recent events and how things might change very soon.

Otto is worried about the NSB officer snooping around, but Miep tries to calm him down.

With his back pushed against the wall, Otto ponders what will happen next.

It's an excellent look at the series and how Miep tries to help Otto by making him realize that he's a wonderful father and has made the right decisions.

Based on an inspiring true story, Miep Gies (Bel Powley) was young, carefree and opinionated — at a time when opinions got you killed ― when Otto Frank (Liev Schreiber) asked her to help hide his family from the Nazis during WWII.

Without hesitation, Miep agreed. For the next two years, she and her daring and devoted husband, Jan (Joe Cole), with several other everyday heroes, watched over the Frank, van Pels and Pfeffer families hiding in the secret annex.

Additional cast for the series includes Amira Casar, who plays Edith Frank, mother to Margot and Anne, Billie Boullet, who portrays Anne Frank. Ashley Brooke is also on board as Anne's older sister, Margot Frank.

Andy Nyman plays Hermann van Pels, Caroline Catz as Auguste van Pels, Rudi Goodman as Peter van Pels, and Noah Taylor as Dr. Fritz Pfeffer, who all hid in the annex with the Frank family.

Eleanor Tomlinson is Tess, Miep's best friend, while Sally Messham is Bep Voskuijl, Ian McElhinney is Johannes Kleiman, and Nicholas Burns is Victor Kugler.

The cast is rounded out by Liza Sadovy as Mrs. Stoppelman, Laurie Kynaston as Casmir, and Sebastian Armesto as Max Stoppelman.

Check out the clip below.

