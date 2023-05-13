Big Sky, Alaska Daily, and The Company You Keep Canceled at ABC

ABC is saying goodbye to three bubble dramas ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Big Sky, Alaska Daily, and The Company You Keep have all been canceled on the network.

Big Sky is coming to a close after three seasons, with its January season finale serving as a series finale.

The drama averaged 4.8 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating in Live+7 playback, down a bit vs. last season.

The Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury-led drama was truly a bubble drama.

The show has been a success internationally on the Disney-owned Star, but with ABC becoming home to 9-1-1 and clawing back Dancing With the Stars from Disney+, its chances of a fourth season diminished.

Meanwhile, the Hilary Swank starrer Alaska Daily wrapped its freshman season in March.

It averaged 5.3 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the demo, meaning that a renewal was very much out of the question.

The series lost much of its Grey's Anatomy lead-in, which isn't good.

ABC will likely try a new drama out of Grey's Anatomy next season.

The Company You Keep, starring Milo Ventimiglia, suffered from low ratings, despite a strong lead-in.

The series averaged 3.8 million viewers and a 0.4 rating -- with a week of DVR factored in.

The show's chances were meager of snagging a pickup.

ABC's comedies and The Rookie: Feds remain on the bubble as we head into ABC's upfronts next week.

The show had a strong chance of a pickup because of its ties to the main series, but the aforementioned pickups at ABC could complicate a renewal.

ABC previously renewed Abbott Elementary, Station 19, Grey's Anatomy, The Rookie, The Good Doctor, and Will Trent.

What are your thoughts on the trio of cancellations?

Will you miss either of the shows?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.