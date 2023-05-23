Cannes Confidential: Acorn TV Drops Trailer for Lucie Lucas, Jamie Bamber, and Tamara Marthe Drama

Are you ready for an international romantic crime drama?

Acorn TV went public with the official trailer for Cannes Confidential, a star-studded new drama series premiering on the streaming service this summer.

Shot on location in Cannes and starring French TV-drama actor Lucie Lucas (Clem, Porto, and Gloria), Jamie Bamber (Strike Back, Marcella, Battlestar Galactica), and singer/actor Tamara Marthe (Profilage), the six-part series will premiere with the first two episodes on Monday, June 26 on Acorn TV, with two new episodes premiering weekly every Monday through July 10.

Created by Chris Murray (Midsomer Murders, Agatha Raisin), Cannes Confidential is "a high-concept detective series centered on the bicker-banter relationship between no-nonsense detective Camille Delmasse (Lucas) and charming international conman Harry King (Bamber)," the streaming service shared today.

"Thrown together solving crimes on the French Riviera, Camille and Harry's relationship lies at the heart of the show against a luxurious Cannes backdrop."

"Camille and Harry's chemistry is complicated by Camille's colleague and wing-woman, Léa Robert (Marthe), and a deal they make to free Camille's ex-Chief of Police father from corruption charges."

"Set in the Cote d'Azur, Cannes Confidential had unprecedented access to film in the City of Cannes through an exclusive partnership and marks the first English-language procedural drama to be produced and set in the Cote d'Azur since the 1970s, blending comedy, mystery and crime within a love story," Acorn TV teases.

"The series will introduce viewers to a rarely seen view of Cannes, beyond the yachts and A-listers, with its fishing boats, local tradesmen, and working-class characters."

"These two worlds and two versions of reality will collide and be reflected in the personalities of the two main characters, Camille and Harry."

The series recently made its world premiere at the 6th annual CANNESERIES festival in Cannes.

Cannes Confidential is executive produced by Patrick Nebout (Midnight Sun, Agent Hamilton), Henrik Jansson-Schweizer (Thicker Than Water, Midnight Sun), Catherine Mackin, and Bea Tammer of Acorn Media Enterprises (Acorn TV's commissioning, co-producing, and development division), International Drama Development & Artistic Acquisitions Department of TF1, Lotta Dolk of Viaplay, and produced by Daniel J. Cottin at Isolani Pictures.

Camille Delamarre (The Transporters, Assassin Club, Netflix's Into The Night) directed all six episodes.

Acorn TV holds the exclusive distribution rights to the series in North America, New Zealand, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Viaplay holds exclusive distribution rights in the Nordic region. Acorn Media Enterprises and Acorn Media International hold worldwide rights in all other territories.

Check out the trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.