CBS Fall Schedule: CSI: Vegas on The Move; Good Wife Spinoff and Matlock Debut

CBS is going into the 2023-24 season with minimal changes.

The network went public with its fall schedule on Wednesday, and it's clear it was crafted with stability in mind.

Mondays remain unchanged, with The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, NCIS, and NCIS: Hawai'i retaining their slots from the current season.

The same is true of Tuesdays, with the FBI universe staying put. If it isn't broken, don't fix it, right?

Wednesday will be all-reality in the fall, with Survivor airing over 90 minutes and The Amazing Race following at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The only change on Thursdays in the fall will be Elsbeth taking over the slot previously held by CSI: Vegas.

Fridays are also not changing, with S.W.A.T.'s seventh and final season, Blue Bloods, and Fire Country.

Sunday is getting the most change in the fall, with Matlock premiering in the 8 p.m. slot, bumping The Equalizer an hour later.

CSI: Vegas is moving to the 10 p.m. slot in the fall on the night.

“CBS programming across entertainment, news and sports continues to appeal to audiences on all platforms, including Paramount+,” said George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS.

“It all starts with a winning broadcast network that has an undeniable track record for nurturing long-running franchises and launching new hits every year.”

All told, take a look at the schedule.

Monday

8 p.m.: The Neighborhood

8:30 p.m.: Bob Hearts Abishola

9 p.m.: NCIS

10 p.m.: NCIS: Hawaii

Tuesday

8 p.m.: FBI

9 p.m.: FBI: International

10 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted

Wednesday

8 p.m.: Survivor

9:30 p.m.: The Amazing Race

Thursday

8 p.m.: Young Sheldon

8:30 p.m.: Ghosts

9 p.m.: So Help Me Todd

10 p.m.: Elsbeth

Friday

8 p.m.: SWAT (final season)

9 p.m.: Fire Country

10 p.m.: Blue Bloods

Saturday

8 and 9 p.m.: Repeats

10 p.m.: 48 Hours

Sunday

7 p.m.: 60 Minutes

8 p.m.: Matlock

9 p.m.The Equalizer

10 p.m. CSI: Vegas

There is a big asterisk on the schedule, however.

The Writers Strike is in its infancy. If that continues for longer than planned, the network will need to look at more unscripted offerings -- or imports.

It's also possible some Paramount+ series could get bigger exposure on the network.

Check out the Matlock trailer below.

