Cruel Summer Season 2 Trailer: Dead Bodies and Love Triangles! Oh My!

Cruel Summer is brewing another mystery, and this one promises to be a cut above the original.

Freeform unveiled the official trailer for Cruel Summer Season 2 on Monday afternoon, and we have many questions.

While Freeform dished plenty of details about the second season earlier this year, there have been questions about where the story will go.

For starters, we have a love triangle between Meghan Landry (Sadie Stanley), Isabella LaRue (Lexi Underwood) and Meghan's best friend Luke Chambers (Griffin Gluck).

Freeform says the focal characters will be a part of three timelines as they navigate a "mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward."

Meghan and Isabella find themselves getting questioned by the sheriff at the beginning of the trailer.

"When did you first learn your friend was missing?" he asks Meghan.

"I've already told you like 10 times," she fires back.

As for Isabella, the sheriff seemingly tries to pin a crime on her due to her past.

"Three schools in three years. Didn't even finish your junior year at the last place," he asks.

"Is that all you've got on me, Sheriff?" Isabella responds.

"For now. Trouble seems to follow you wherever you go."

The trailer delves into the bond between the core trio what could have paved the way for the big murder.

We have to assume it's murder, given the trailer, but Cruel Summer Season 1 told a well-crafted story that meandered in many compelling directions.

In any case, the trailer gives us Pretty Little Liars vibes, and we're digging it.

Cruel Summer Season 2 premieres Monday, June 5 at 9/8c with two back-to-back episodes.

The series will then move to its regular 10 pm timeslot for the remainder of the season.

The cast is rounded out by KaDee Strickland, Lisa Yamada, and Sean Blakemore.

Paul Adelstein will recur.

Check out the trailer below.

