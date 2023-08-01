Watch Cruel Summer Online: Season 2 Episode 10

at .

Who killed Nick?

Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 10 finally lifted the lid on what happened during his fateful final days.

Lost Future - Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 10

With timelines colliding, it was down to Isabella to make things right, but did she go too far?

As observers gathered, a chilling link to Cruel Summer Season 1 was revealed.

How did it all end, and did it leave the scope for a third season?

Watch Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 10 Online

Use the video above to watch Cruel Summer online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 10 Quotes

Megan: No, you did all this because you’re addicted to drama. And I should’ve just talked to him! I never should’ve never brought you into this. He would still be.
Isabella: Yeah, treating you like garbage.
Megan: He was right. You’re only happy when I’m miserable. Well congratulations, you got what you wanted. I wish I never met you.

Brent: Luke wouldn’t have wanted this.
Steve: Well, it’s not my first choice either. But Megan is the one on that tape, not Isabella. So…
Brent: How could you do this to her? How could you do this to Debbie? It’s not fair!
Steve: Fair? Fair?! Grow up. That’s not how life works.

Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 10

Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 10 Photos

Elle Triedman Press Event - Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 10
Lied & Denied - Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 10
Lost Future - Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 10
Interrogation Room - Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 10
Prime Suspect - Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 10
Shared Alibis - Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 10
  1. Cruel Summer
  2. Cruel Summer Season 2
  3. Cruel Summer Season 2 Episode 10
  4. Watch Cruel Summer Online: Season 2 Episode 10