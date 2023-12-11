Cruel Summer and Good Trouble Cancellations Signal the End Is Near for Freeform

What a difference a couple of years makes.

At one point, Freeform was the go-to destination for younger viewers, with shows like Pretty Little Liars giving the bigger networks a run for their money in key demographics.

These days, it seems the network is more interested in experimenting with cost-effective programming, and sadly, the shows that have been so successful up to now will be a distant memory.

Even at that, there's no telling whether scripted offerings will even be available in the future on the network or if the network will even exist.

The recent announcement that Grown-ish would wrap with the second half of its current season set the stage for change.

Over the weekend, official word broke that Cruel Summer and Good Trouble -- the network's last two scripted offerings -- would not be returning for additional seasons.

Good Trouble, a spinoff of the cabler's legacy title, The Fosters, is airing its fifth season.

It shifted the action to Los Angeles, with Cierra Ramirez and Maia Mitchell returning as series regulars.

It followed Callie and Mariana as they moved into a commune that allowed us to meet the other characters played by Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Josh Pence, Priscilla Quintana, and Bryan Craig.

The most exciting aspect of the series was its deep ties to the lore established by The Fosters, which allowed for plentiful cameos.

Mitchell departed as a series regular but has continued to make appearances since leaving, and we're sure there will be other appearances from her in the final episodes.

While Good Trouble Season 5 has played out as though a sixth season was coming, the upcoming second half of the season will be the end.

But it's not all bad news. The series will be allowed to film some additional scenes to air a supersized series finale that will bring the show to a close.

Leaving such a beloved show with loose ends isn't a good idea.

Good Trouble excelled for many years, which is very hard for any spinoff to do.

It's unclear how many additional scenes will be filmed, but there's a good chance some of the storylines will be reworked to provide more closure.

Details about how this will pan out are scarce, but it does give us the feeling that this universe is over, possibly for good.

Then again, a nostalgia factor may allow for a follow-up to both The Fosters and Good Trouble.

It's rare for a franchise to still be in demand after all these years, but it's a testament to the writing and acting from everyone that brought these shows to life.

Cruel Summer burst onto screens in 2021 and delivered bumper multi-platform ratings for Freeform.

The series returned this year after a lengthy hiatus with a new cast and plot, but the buzz has faded.

Maybe making the show anthology wasn't a good idea, but risks sometimes lead to big rewards.

Unfortunately, Cruel Summer Season 2 was saddled with a less-than-stellar mystery and killer motivations so unbelievable we questioned why it got the green light.

The writing was on the wall when the network failed to provide an update on a pickup in the months after its season finale.

A third season was expected purely due to the anthology nature of the set-up, but it seems Freeform is ready to move on from the franchise.

Another chapter wouldn't have been out of the realm of possibility as a Hulu exclusive, but it's likely the multi-platform numbers weren't at the level expected after a red-hot freshman run.

It makes us wonder how much better the show would have been received had it continued the mystery from Cruel Summer Season 1.

While we got a lot of answers and closure, there was definitely interest from fans to follow that bunch of characters into later stages in their lives.

Would the numbers have been stronger had there been more from the original mystery?

Perhaps, but there's a good chance we'll never get a follow-up to that one since the show has now been canceled.

Freeform, which Disney owns, is going into 2024 with its final shows ending, leading to questions about the network's future.

Beyond strands of programming buoyed by Disney's Halloween and Christmas offerings, the channel is probably done as we know it.

Many companies have been tightening the belt regarding spending in recent months, so eradicating Freeform's originals won't be the most shocking decision of the year... not by a long shot.

What are your thoughts on the decision to end these shows?

Do you think the network is over?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.