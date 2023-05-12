Dark Winds: AMC Releases Dramatic Teaser for Season 2

If you’re a fan of AMC’s Dark Winds, we’ve got good news for you today.

The first six-episode season was a surprising gem that anyone who watched enjoyed, and today, AMC and AMC+ released the first-look teaser for the second season.

Find out what we know about Dark Winds Season 2 below.

The critically acclaimed series Dark Winds stars Zahn McClarnon (The Son, Westworld, Fargo), Kiowa Gordon (The Red Road, Roswell, New Mexico), and Jessica Matten (Tribal, Burden of Truth).

Produced by AMC Studios, the six-episode second season will debut on AMC and AMC+ in July.

This season, Lt. Joe Leaphorn (McClarnon) reunites with Jim Chee (Gordon), his former deputy turned private eye, when their separate cases bring them together in pursuit of the same suspect.

They find themselves in the high desert of Navajo Country chasing a killer who’s turned his sights on them to protect a secret that rips open old wounds and challenges Leaphorn’s moral and professional code.

With the help of Sgt. Manuelito (Matten) and Valencia County Sheriff Gordo Sena, Leaphorn, and Chee must thwart their would-be assassin and restore balance not only to their own lives but to the reservation that depends on them.

The upcoming season also includes guest stars Jeri Ryan (Star Trek: Picard, Bosch) as Rosemary Vines, a femme fatale whose physical frailties hide her naked ambition as she plays Jim Chee, leaving a trail of bodies in her wake.

The season also guest stars Nicholas Logan (Dopesick, Creepshow) as Colton Wolf, a twisted assassin with a secret that puts him on a collision course with Lt. Leaphorn.

Based on the iconic Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman, Dark Winds is created by Graham Roland (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Returned, Almost Human, Fringe).

John Wirth (Hell of Wheels, Hap and Leonard) serves as showrunner for the season.

The series is executive produced by Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, Anne Hillerman, Chris Eyre, Vince Gerardis, and Tina Elmo.

Check out the teaser now, and let us know if you’re excited for Dark Winds to return!

