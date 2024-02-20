Parish Sneak Peek: Watch Giancarlo Esposito in AMC's New Crime Drama

Buckle up, Gus Fring fans, because Giancarlo Esposito is back in a new crime drama ready to take your breath away.

Esposito is commonly known for his role as Gus Fring in AMC's Breaking Bad and its prequel series, Better Call Saul, but he might just have a new name for himself as the star of AMC's latest crime drama, Parish.

In AMC's crime drama Parish, Esposito will play the titular role of Gracian "Gray" Parish, as he brings drama and suspense to this new series.

Sneak Peek Look at AMC's New Crime Drama, Parish, and the Cast

There's a super sizzling cast joining Esposito in his latest AMC project.

In AMC's sneak peek for Parish, we see Esposito as Gray Parish as he communicates with a group of criminals.

Zackary Momoh (The Nevers) as The Horse, a New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster.

Bonnie Mbuli (Invictus, Wallander) as Shamiso Tongai, The Horse's intelligent but protective older sister.

Ivan Mbakop (Hawkeye, Red Notice) as The Horse's brother, Zenzo.

It's clear that the three are somewhat impressed with Parish.

But it seems that he didn't do the mission as quietly as the crime syndicate wanted.

However, Parish insists that he's cleaned up after himself and that it "won't be a problem."

Not only is he confident in his ability to clean up after himself, but he's not concerned with what he's delivering.

He's only concerned with getting the job done.

Other cast members include Arica Himmel (Mixed-ish, Black-ish), Paula Malcomson (Watchmen, The Hunger Games), and Dax Rey (Chicago Fire, The Good Fight).

Skeet Ulrich (Scream, Riverdale), Bradley Whitford (Get Out, The Handmaid's Tale), and Amanda Brugel (The Handmaid's Tale, Orphan Black) round out the cast.

Watch the Trailer for Parish

Parish is based on the hit UK series The Driver, created by Danny Brocklehurst and Jim Poyser.

In Parish, Gray is considered to be a family man who owns a luxury car service in New Orleans.

Unfortunately, his son is violently murdered, and his business collapses.

A visit from an old friend causes Gray to pursue a life of crime once again, as he's connected to a violent criminal syndicate.

The star-studded cast is sure to turn heads with this anticipated crime drama, and we're hoping to see new awards come from the series as well.

Already, actor and executive producer Giancarlo Esposito has been nominated for Emmy and SAG Awards and is a Critics Choice Award winner, making this show extremely tantalizing for those looking for their next crime fix.

He brings action where it's least expected, and his performances are always top-notch.

Bradley Whitford also has his own slew of awards and nominations as well, including Emmy, SAG, and Critics Choice Awards, while Paula Malcomson has been nominated for a SAG Award.

Based on the sneak peek, cast, and trailer, we're confident that this show could rival the greats, such as Breaking Bad and Ozark, with its drama and suspense.

This six-episode thriller will premiere on Sunday, March 31, at 10/9c on AMC and AMC+.

Will you be tuning in to Parish?

