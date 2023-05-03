Fire Country Season 1 Episode 20 Spoilers: Bode And Sleeper Fight!

Another episode is upon us, and isn't that the best news, Fire Country Fanatics?

Fire Country Season 1 Episode 19 was not the best, but it introduced some new storylines that are bound to change many characters' lives as we head for the season finale.

A new inmate joined Three Rock, and his arrival put him into direct conflict with Bode when he started dealing drugs.

They were revealed to have had a pre-existing relationship stemming from their incarceration, which wasn't the best of relationships.

Spoilers for Fire Country Season 1 Episode 20 tease turmoil as matters come to a head between Bode and Sleeper, jeopardizing Bode's release.

Bode faces a difficult decision that could have serious consequences.

It comes at a time when one has to make a decision. Stand for what they think is right or look out for their interests.

Sleeper's return has presented that choice for Bode where it didn't exist before.

Nothing Bode wants more than to be paroled and resume his life. But at the same time, he would do anything to protect the people he cares most about, and he does care for the other inmates.

And while protecting the other inmates from Sleeper's growing influence might be his primary goal, Bode might be motivated by revenge against Sleeper for introducing him to drugs when he was most vulnerable.

It is worth remembering that Three Rock is an opportunity of a lifetime, and you get one chance. A single strike is enough to get someone kicked out.

Sleeper is a provocateur, and he sets his sights on Bode.

Things escalate, and Bode has a decision to make. Check out this video of Bode and Freddy talking about their plan.

He could get into it with Sleeper and take him down once and for all, but Sleeper would never make it easy.

In the episode's promo, they are seen shoving each other about, and that might mean one thing; a fight.

Fighting is grounds enough for immediate disqualification from the program, dashing Bode's hopes of being paroled.

This is a potential outcome that Gabriela makes sure he knows so that he has all the facts before he does something he will regret.

It was heavily insinuated that Gabriela was considering breaking up with him but with all that is happening, she might not go through with it.

We expect the full verdict on where they stand, considering that a potential new romantic interest was introduced.

Emergency at the mines.

Fire Country continues to deliver stellar emergencies. Some have been absolutely harrowing, while others have been thrilling to watch.

Who knew that there could be an emergency at abandoned mines?

In this episode, Station 42 and Three Rock crews respond to an emergency in abandoned mines when there's an explosion.

Meet Walter Leone.

Remember Luke? The guy who kissed his terminally ill brother's wife and confessed his feelings for her?

Well, that Luke is back.

In the episode, the Leone family reunites, but the circumstances could be better.

We know of Luke, Vince's brother, but we don't know any other family from Vince's side. We will be introduced to Walter Leone, Luke, and Vince's dad.

We will finally get to know the man behind the Leone family legends. We will also get a backstory about him and whether he was a firefighter like his sons and grandson.

Walter visits Vince at the firehouse; unfortunately, he has a medical issue.

He is an older man, so such issues are to be expected, but they won't be less frightening when it happens.

It is unclear what the medical condition but since this is a show about firefighters, it will peel back a layer of what happens to retired firefighters if Walter is one.

The emergency is also a bit serious because Walter is hospitalized.

Also, Sharon shut down Luke's advances as soon as he made them, but there is still that awkwardness between them because there are some things you can never take back.

Among other developing storylines was that Manny was offered a job in private firefighting. Interestingly, he is not present in any of the promo images for the episode, which begs the question; did Manny take the job?

This episode will be pivotal for the show and Bode because his decision might change his life forever.

Freddy might be getting released.

It would also appear that Eve is back to her former self because she decides to take on Freddy's case that Rebecca was working on.

Her relationship with Jake has also improved after ironing out their issues toward the end of Fire Country Season 1, Episode 19, and they are back to being besties which is great to see.

With two episodes left before the season finale, the episode will begin introducing the cliffhanger, which should be epic based on past cliffhangers from the season.

Based on these spoilers, how excited are you or the episode?

Check out the promo video above.

What are you most excited about? I know I want to see if Bode will finally make a rational decision and not give in to basic human instincts.

Let us know in the comments section below.

Catch the episode this Friday, May 5, at 9 pm ET on CBS, and a review after the episode airs right here on TV Fanatic.

Don't forget to watch Fire Country online.

