Fire Country Round Table: Was Bode Snitching Bad?

We saw the departure of another villain on Fire Country Season 1 Episode 20 after Bode snitched on Slepeer.

Our Fire Country Fanatics Jasmine, Dale, and Denis discuss the implications of that decision, whether they think Sleeper left too quickly and if he will return.

They also discuss the episode's biggest moments, including Walter Leone, Manny's new offer, and how they would rate the emergency.

Bode snitched. React!

Jasmine: It was in everyone's best interest. Sleeper presented a problem and posed a threat bigger than Bode could manage, risking too many lives. It needed to happen.

Dale: I feel Gabriela got through to him so that he understood that he has to live by the rules of the outside world, not prison rules if he’s ever going to transition from inside to outside successfully.

That means doing the right thing, even if it might be construed as snitching by the other prisoners.

Denis: He had been keeping a code that might not apply to him any longer, and turning over the evidence to Manny was in his best interest. Sometimes you do what you must do. But if there are consequences, he better be prepared to deal with them.

What did you think of Sleeper as a villain? Did he leave too quickly?

Jasmine: He was positively loathsome, so I’d say he was or is an effective villain.

Given that they introduced him toward the end of the season, I'm not too torn up about him not seeming to last much longer.

However, it’s not the last of him. He’s still powerful and manipulative. I imagine all his minions didn’t go with him, so he has people there and new ones he’ll groom to do his bidding. Sleeper is still going to be a problem.

Dale: Sleeper was the stereotypical big man inside. He had a commodity that gave him power within an enclosed community. He proved vulnerable to Bode, someone willing to go against the established inside rules.

While Sleeper’s physically gone from Three Rock, it’s too early to tell if his influence is gone. But with so few episodes left, there isn’t much time to invest in a fairly weak storyline.

Denis: I was hooked on him as a villain when he cut Bode with the power saw. That's some psychopathic instincts right there. He loved playing mind games which made him quite effective as a villain. In my opinion, it wouldn't have hurt if he were to stay much longer or return later.

We met Grandpa Leone. What did you think of Walter?

Jasmine: I enjoyed Walter’s presence because he is a man of his generation and time who does not grasp the example he set and the issues he instilled in his sons. But he’s also not a bad guy. It made him interesting.

I love that he instantly put into perspective why the Leone men are the way they are. Despite his best efforts, Vince is like his father in some ways. It certainly explained why he was so hard on Bode.

But he’s also cognizant of his own experience and actively tries to do better, and we see that with the family dynamic, he’s created with Jake and Eve.

Dale: Meeting Walter explained a lot about the Leone brothers. Walter was a man of his generation who prized firefighting first and his family a distant second.

Vince is attempting to be more for his extended group of “children,” although he definitely struggles to break free of Walter’s example. Luke is more mired in his career and envies what Vince has.

Denis: It explained where his sons and grandson got their firefighting bug from, and Luke got the shamelessness.

I enjoyed his manner of talking, but it irked me at some point. He could use some balance.

Manny might be considering moving to private firefighting with his guys. What are your thoughts about that?

Jasmine: I don’t even see how this can happen. How can they set this up in a decent amount of time, and as a private firefighting group, has she considered the input and potential backlash she’ll get from board members or those footing the bill or even enlisting their services?

I also don’t trust Faye, so I'm on edge about this all around. I do not want anything bad to happen to Manny because of her.

Dale: That would be a mighty slow transition, with members of his crew scheduled to get out at different times.

Faye deserves credit for being willing to take on all those ex-cons as employees. They wouldn’t be demanding about their contract terms, so that’s a plus.

Faye still must have some specific ulterior motive in her pursuit of Manny. He’s not the only hunky firefighter, so she doesn’t need to chase him that hard.

Denis: That surprised me, but the convicts' job is to put out fires and maybe become better people while at it.

I think they are setting Bode to be the next Manny at Three Rock, and if Manny were to go with his guys, Bode would start his camp afresh.

How would you rate the emergency on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the maximum?

Jasmine: My appreciation for Jake using dynamite to save girl scouts puts this at a 7. Things went boom. Sweet little girls were saved, I had flashbacks to that Thai cave story, and Mama Leone was proud. Good times.

Dale: That’s got to be a solid eight overall.

The fire elements were quickly controlled. But the danger ramped up quickly with that scout leader and her charges, as well as Jake and Eve, getting trapped by cave-ins at the old mine, with two kids at medical risk.

The use of dynamite is always good for 2-3 points.

Denis: I loved how they built up the suspense with every little development, culminating in an explosion. It's a seven because they chose the wrong time for Jake and Eve to get into the Leones of it all, which didn't seem appropriate given the atmosphere.

What was your favorite quote, scene, or storyline from the episode, and why?

Jasmine: Sharon is the most sensible Leone, and I loved her going off on Walter and telling him she loved him all at the same time while looking so badass in her leather biker jacket. I'm a sucker for leather jackets. My closet can attest. Mama Leone carries this whole family on her back.

I also really loved the scene with Vince apologizing to Jake but being vulnerable and expressing how his relationship with his father has colored how he approaches his relationship with his kids. The open acknowledgment that Jake and Eve are their kids will never not get me, dammit.

Dale: That would be when Sharon went into Walter’s room and ripped him a new one for sharing that secret that drove Vince and Luke further apart.

There’s a reason why Sharon has risen so far in Cal Fire. Not much gets by her, no matter how much others may think they’re fooling her.

Denis: I was pleasantly surprised by the conversation Bode and Gabriela had. Or more like when Gabriela yelled at him. It pulled me back into Bodiela even when I'd thought they'd run their course. Guess who is team Bodiela again?

Anything else, good or bad, you would like to point out about the episode?

Jasmine: Luke is a mess, and I just chuckled a bit when he found out about Vince’s infidelity and how he wished he had hit on Sharon sooner. But I also wish he’d get some more development. There is just so much more to him that I want to see explored.

I find him fascinating in how flawed he is and how much of who he is—it’s shaped by how misplaced he feels in the family.

I'm wary of this lead Eve found for Freddie’s case. As Jake said, seeing her passionate and in a better place was great. But I’m skeptical of Freddie getting out so easily.

Dale: It was great to see Eve so driven to help Freddy and Jake pitching it to help her.

However, it may prove a mistake to get Freddy’s hopes up before she’s certain that she has the evidence to clear him.

At the very least, this crusade has distracted Eve from her PTSD. It beats driving down the road and crying.

Denis: I love my straight guy and lesbian woman duo. I'm so glad they are back. It's better now because I understand them more as characters, not the angry guy and insubordinate woman.

•••••

Well, that's us, Fire Country Fanatics. What do you think? Let us know in the comments section, and don't forget to watch Fire Country online via TV Fanatic.

Denis Kimathi is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. He has watched more dramas and comedies than he cares to remember. Catch him on social media obsessing over [excellent] past, current, and upcoming shows or going off about the politics of representation on TV. Follow him on Twitter.