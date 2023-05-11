Fire Country Season 1 Episode 21 Spoilers: Bode and Freddy Go Missing

We are inching closer to the parole hearing and, with it, the season finale.

Bode finally decided what he wanted for his life on Fire Country Season 1 Episode 20 when he ditched the prison code and looked out for his best interests. That was a significant moment because it showed that he was ready to move to the next stage of his life.

Spoilers for Fire Country Season 1 Episode 21 tease another wild hour when Three Rock and Station 42 respond to an intentionally lit fire that spirals out of control.

Fires are tricky because they are unpredictable. A change in the wind's direction can divert fire to a different area. A slight increase in wind speed can turn a small fire into a raging monster.

Events in this episode revolve around a high-value winery where a fire overpowers its lighters and threatens to burn everything around to dust.

Controlled burns are common, especially in places where wildfires are common.

A controlled burn aims to reduce the fuel the fire can feed on so that it doesn't progress much further. They involved burning dry vegetation in a particular pattern to ensure a potential fire doesn't reach high-value items.

The government is good at responding to crises, but the private sector is innovative and tries to prevent them before they happen.

A winery contracts Faye's private firefighting company to do a controlled burn. The fire they light, however, grows and becomes uncontrollable, and to protect the wider community, Cal Fire has to step in and help put it out.

This puts Sharon and Faye in close quarters, and things don't go well.

Still, on Fire Country Season 1 Episode 20, Faye asked Manny to join her company, and Manny toyed with the idea of bringing his guys with him.

From her first appearance during Manny's addicts' anonymous meeting, Faye didn't seem trustworthy, and Sharon clocks this. Her instincts to protect Bode kick in.

Being the CEO of her company, she commands how her people approach their duties, and at the forefront of her mind is money.

Her methods and Sharon's don't align, and she confronts Sharon about ensuring that the winery doesn't go down in flames since it's worth a whopping $50 million. It goes without saying that the contract she's under also pays well.

They get into an argument, and Sharon quickly shuts her down by threatening an arrest if Faye doesn't back off.

There is excitement because it's two days until Bode stands before the parole board and argues his case.

Sharon is beside herself as she finally gets to her baby back home.

Even Vince is excited to have him back and starts preparing tags for Bode's locker preparing for when he gets out and joins Station 42.

Sharon warns him about jumping the gun because Bode might not get accepted by Cal Fire if it appears like his parents are cutting corners and doing him special favors.

She reminds him of the bureaucratic red tape they must cut through before Bode is accepted. And she's right because last time they let someone into the firehouse because their parents were legendary firefighters, the guy turned out to be fake and an arsonist to boot.

This excitement will have everyone on edge because they have waited so long and can see the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel.

It will make the fire emergency even tenser when Manny realizes that Bode and Freddy have gone missing in the middle of a wildfire.

While other firefighters battle one fire, another starts when an electricity transformer combusts and falls.

Bode and Freddy are a short distance from it, so they respond quickly and rush to see whether anyone is injured.

On the other side, Manny misses them and asks whether anyone has seen them, and they learn that Bode and Freddy are in a much more dangerous area.

Thinking of what might happen to Bode a few days before he's released has Sharon beside herself with worry.

But all's well that ends well because we know Bode can handle himself, and the show can't kill off its main character.

Gabriela had a decision to make when an ex-fling showed up, and he promised a stable life, but she also wants Bode, whose life is chaos.

She weighed the pros and cons and confronted Bode, urging him to choose if he wanted to show her he was serious about her.

Gabriela finally decides who to be with in this episode, but we will have to watch the episode to know her choice.

From the episode's promo images, we can see her and Kyle conversing, and it doesn't seem like the happy kind. If we were to make an educated guess, she would break up with him.

Eve realized there was a way to help Freddy when she made a breakthrough in his case, so we will learn whether the defense is strong enough this time to afford him his freedom.

This episode will also be special because Fire Country's Max Thieriot directs it. This officially makes him a triple threat, being a producer, actor, and director.

