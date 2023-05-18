Futurama Revival Lands Hulu Premiere Date

One of the most acclaimed animated series returns to the air this summer.

Hulu announced Thursday that its revival of Futurama will take flight on Monday, July 24, 2023.

One new episode will be available on the premiere date, followed by one a week, every Monday until Futurama Season 11 is over.

It's always exciting when a beloved show gets another shot at life, and Futurama has now cheated death on more than one occasion.

Initially canceled in 2003, the series returned in 2007 for four direct-to-DVD movies before returning as an ongoing series.

It was canceled again in 2013, and now, we're preparing for fresh episodes ten years later.

Hooray, right?

"After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact," Hulu's description reads.

"The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone."

"New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles," the streaming service warns.

"Meanwhile there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV."

John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman are all returning for the series.

Created by Matt Groening and developed by Groening and David X. Cohen.

Executive Producers include Groening, Cohen, Ken Keeler, and Claudia Katz.

What are your thoughts on the show staging another comeback?

Are you ready for more hijinks with the characters?

Hit the comments below.

Check out the first teaser.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.