Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Unveils First Look at Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola’s Return

"I'm still the sweetest b--ch you'll ever meet."

Are you shocked, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans?

MTV went public with the trailer for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 at the end of Thursday's season finale.

As previously reported, Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola is back, and if the trailer is any indication, she's ready to settle the score with her old roomies.

The teaser picks up in the aftermath of the events of the explosive season finale, which finds Angelina still at odds with the females in the house.

Angelina and Sammi have a lot in common. During their initial stints on the series, they were both on the periphery of the core girl squad in the house.

It makes sense then that Sammi makes her grand return alongside Angelina.

The best part? Angelina didn't tell the other housemates that Sammi was returning, which should cause even more good TV.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has been much tamer than the original, but the trailer promises a wealth of drama and a very clear divide between the women.

In the past, it was revealed that Sammi cut ties with her co-stars because she wasn't interested in staging a comeback to the show that made her a household name.

For Sammi, we must imagine Jersey Shore brings back sad memories of her toxic relationship with Ronnie Ortiz Magro.

One would think that any return would hinge on whether she would be filming with her ex, but the trailer would like us to believe they're both back on the show.

Could you imagine the possibilities if they do share the screen again?

It would be nice to see them reflect on why they were so wrong for each other all those years ago.

But Sammi might have her hands full when she gets caught up in a heated argument with Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi and -- possibly -- Deena Nicole Cortese.

A definite premiere date has not been set, but MTV teases that it will be sometime this summer.

Check out the trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.