Jersey Shore: Sammi Returns in Explosive Family Vacation Trailer, and it Premieres Soon!

It's been months since news broke that Sammi Giancola, aka "Sammi Sweetheart, was returning to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

It's been 11 years since she last appeared, and now, we have your first look at her highly-anticipated return.

Sammi's co-stars reveal they are "shook" by her sudden arrival in the house despite commenting she wouldn't return in the past.

"This is going good, I guess?" says Vinny, but things could take a turn when she meets the doll the guys brought to the house in her absence on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation's earlier episodes.

However, Sammi isn't the only returnee, as her former boyfriend, Ronnie Ortiz Magro, stages a comeback at one point in the trailer.

However, it's unclear whether Sammi got a heads-up and vacated the house or if they will share the screen again.

Giancola revealed on Instagram that she was not interested in a return in 2018.

"I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship," the New Jersey native wrote at the time.

"I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS."

Her cast members have opened up about trying to get her back on the show in the past, with Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi telling E! News that she and her co-stars asked her to come on for one dinner.

"And she's just always like, 'No, I'll never do that show again.' We didn't want to push it."

What's more, Snooki then revealed that Sammi blocked her on social media, something we're sure will pop up as the new season is airing.

"I went to go message her a while ago and she blocked me," Snooki shared.

"I don't know what I did. It's unfortunate because we would love for her to come back."

"She's a part of the show. I feel like it's not full unless all of us are there. It's sad."

Thankfully, Sammi is returning for the upcoming season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which you can watch on MTV beginning August 3 at 8 p.m.

Check out the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts on this Reality TV news.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.