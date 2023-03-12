Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Returns to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

It's the news fans have wanted to come true ever since Jersey Shore returned to MTV in 2018, and it's finally coming true.

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is officially returning for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7.

The show's social media accounts dropped the bombshell Saturday night with a photo of the original star filming confessional interviews.

It's unclear whether the star has already filmed scenes for the next season, and given that confessional interviews tend to be shot later, there's a good chance of it.

"She's still the sweetest bitch you'll ever meet," the post reads.

Sammi was a key fixture in the original Jersey Shore, which premiered in 2009.

The series wrapped after six seasons in 2012 despite ratings still being strong.

MTV rebooted Jersey Shore in 2018 with most of the original cast, but Sammi wasn't ready to return.

Throughout the original series, Sammi had a toxic relationship with co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

With Ortiz-Magro being a vital part of the reboot, many figured Sammi was staying away from the show, so she didn't have to spend time with her ex.

Their relationship -- what was shown on-screen, at least -- was filled with drama.

Ortiz-Magro stepped away from the series in 2022 to seek medical treatment for his mental health, which might have made an opening for Sammi to consider a comeback.

It's unclear what Sammi's relationship is with her former co-stars because they have been vocal about her returning to the show.

Nicole Snooki Polizzi revealed in the past that she was shocked to learn that Sammi had blocked her on Instagram.

"We tried to get her back like two years ago, all of us texting her saying, 'Come for one dinner. Why not?'" Polizzi told E! News in September 2022 of one time she tried to bring her co-star back.

"And she's just always like, 'No, I'll never do that show again.' We didn't want to push it."

A lot of things have changed since the time Sammi was on Jersey Shore.

For starters, Angelina Pivarnick is now a regular cast member.

The series is different because it showcases the cast away from their vacation.

Yes, they still party, but we get much more insight into their lives, which is fun.

However, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has been dropping in the ratings over the last few seasons, so producers -- and MTV -- will be hoping her return can help drum up some interest for the show.

JS: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.