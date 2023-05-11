Outlander Season 7 Trailer Promises an Action-Packed Trip Through Time

The penultimate season of Outlander gets underway next month, and Starz has released the trailer and key art.

The promotional material promises the series will delve into the source material like never before, preparing us for a huge season ahead.

The key art declares "Our History is Now," depicting Jamie and Claire on a battlefield.

Outlander returns with the first half of its highly anticipated seventh season on Friday, June 16 at midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms, and internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platform in the U.K.

On linear, it will debut on STARZ on Friday, June 16 at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. New episodes will be available to stream weekly on Fridays at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and will air weekly on the STARZ linear platform on Fridays at 8:00 pm ET/PT.

Outlander Season 7 picks up from the harrowing events of the end of season six, with Jamie and Young Ian racing to rescue Claire before she's tried and wrongfully convicted for the murder of Malva Christie.

But their mission is complicated by the beginning of a geopolitical firestorm: The American Revolution has arrived.

In the seventh season of Outlander, Jamie, Claire, and their family are caught in the violent birth pains of an emerging nation as armies march to war and British institutions crumble in the face of armed rebellion.

The land the Frasers call home is changing – and they must change with it. In order to protect what they've built, the Frasers have to navigate the perils of the Revolutionary War.

They learn that sometimes to defend what you love, you have to leave it behind. As the conflict draws them out of North Carolina and into the heart of this fight for independence, Jamie, Claire, Brianna, and Roger are faced with impossible decisions that have the potential to tear their family apart.

The cast of the series includes Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser, Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, John Bell as Young Ian, and David Berry as Lord John Grey, and Caitlin O'Ryan as Lizzie Beardsley.

New cast members include Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter, and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter.

