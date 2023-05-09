Ralph Amoussou Talks Transatlantic, and the Untimely Cancellation of Marianne

Ralph Amoussou has had memorable roles in several projects over the last few years.

The actor recently got his first major U.S. role in Netflix's Transatlantic, a limited series focusing on an American journalist who arranged safe passage to the U.S. for over 2000 refugees.

Ralph tells TV Fanatic he was interested in playing Paul Kadjo in the series because it told a war story from a very different viewpoint.

He found it "gratifying" because one of the recurring themes is "solidarity" because the people being transported out of Marseille need a hero and they got one.

Ralph says that saving lives is very important, and the series captures the beginnings of the ERC, which ultimately became the International Rescue Committee.

"They are ordinary people trying to get together to do extraordinary things," he revealed.

I highlighted that many shows aren't filmed where they're set and that filming the series in Marseille adds a level of authenticity to the project.

Ralph enjoyed filming there because it is a "vibrant city" with a storied history, and it looks stunning on the screen.

He said filming somewhere with so much history was inspiring.

Transatlantic was credited for telling stories of people struggling with a more lighthearted lens, which Ralph believes is important.

"It's essential because, regardless of what you're going through, there can be moments of happiness in the saddest moments of life," he shared.

"I lost a good friend three years ago, and at his funeral, we were pretty much laughing just talking about him," he recalled.

Ralph believes there are "moments of joy and happiness in the deepest moments of sadness."

He believes it's essential to capture that.

"The show is about life as well. It's about stories that happen in war, but not everything is always sad in the saddest of times."

Ralph previously played Séby on Netflix's French horror drama series Marianne.

Unfortunately, the series was canceled after one season.

I told Ralph how much I enjoyed the series because the series managed to scare me, something that many horror projects fail to do nowadays.

Ralph wasn't surprised the series got canceled because, in the past, French shows haven't fared very well with the genre.

"They don't do well with horror; they just don't like it," the star noted.

Transatlantic is now streaming on Netflix.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.