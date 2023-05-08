S.W.A.T. Could be Saved From Cancellation as Negotiations for Season 7 Resume

UPDATE: It's official. S.W.A.T. has been picked up for a seventh -- and final -- season at CBS.

“We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for S.W.A.T. and we have reached an agreement to renew it for a final season of 13 episodes to air during the 2023-2024 broadcast year,” Amy Reisenbach, President, CBS Entertainment, and Katherine Pope, President, Sony Pictures Television Studios, said in a joint statement.

“S.W.A.T. has aired for six seasons on CBS and garnered a devoted following. We are pleased that we found a way to bring it back and give closure to the show’s storylines and characters, which audiences deserve."

"Once again, we appreciate the talents and efforts of the cast, writers, producers and crew and everyone who has contributed to the success of S.W.A.T. We look forward to its return next season.”

Previous: Well, this is quite the turn of events.

News broke Monday that S.W.A.T. could return to CBS for a seventh season, days after the network canceled the Shemar Moore-fronted drama.

Deadline reports that negotiations to bring the show back to the air got underway as soon as Friday, the same day the show got the pink slip after six seasons.

The good news? A decision should come today as CBS is set to unveil its fall schedule later this week.

Given the strong performance of S.W.A.T., the network will want it on the air in the fall.

Deadline believes the pickup would be for a 13-episode seventh season, down some from what we've come to expect from the show.

That could be a cost-saving measure because the show was initially let go by CBS due to issues with dwindling viewers on the broadcast networks.

S.W.A.T. Season 6 is averaging 6.8 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in Live+7 playback, serving as the network's third highest-rated series in the demo.

There were many surprised fans when the show was canceled because it remains very popular.

Deadline on Friday hinted that the show being saved was not feasible due to the cost of making the show.

To get the show back on the air, there would have to be a reduction in the budget, and if the show does get an official pickup, we should probably prepare for cast exits.

Then again, maybe the show will utilize fewer characters per episode and demote some regulars to recurring in a similar vein to what happened with Bob Hearts Abishola.

Moore hit out at CBS in an Instagram video over the weekend over the cancellation.

"I'm a little bit sad. I'm a lot of bit sad… S.W.A.T. got cancelled. It makes no sense."

"The last two years, we've been killing it… We've done nothing wrong."

"We've done everything that was asked for."

In the statement, the star said that he didn't believe the show was done for good and that there could be a change of heart.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Do you want the series to be saved?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.