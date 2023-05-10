The Crowded Room: Apple TV+ Drops Trailer for Tom Holland Mystery Drama

Tom Holland takes on a very different role than before in The Crowded Room.

Apple TV+ today unveiled the trailer for the gripping, upcoming limited series starring and executive produced by Holland and created by Academy Award-winning writer and executive producer Akiva Goldsman.

The new drama series will make its global debut on Apple TV+, with the first three episodes on Friday, June 9, 2023, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through July 28, 2023.

The Crowded Room follows Danny Sullivan (Holland), a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979.

"A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator 'Rya Goodwin' (Amanda Seyfried), Danny's life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation," the logline teases.

Featuring an ensemble cast led by Holland, the series also stars Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum, Sasha Lane, Will Chase, and Lior Raz, along with guest stars Jason Isaacs, Christopher Abbott, Thomas Sadoski, and Zachary Golinger.

The Crowded Room is a co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency. Goldsman serves as executive producer through his Weed Road Productions banner.

The series is also executive produced by Holland; Alexandra Milchan for EMJAG Productions; and New Regency's Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Michael Schaefer.

Kornel Mundruczo directed several episodes, including the pilot and executive produces.

If the official trailer is any indication, we'll be questioning the truth for the entire series, thanks to Danny claiming he has parts of his memory missing.

With dead bodies piling up, it looks like the series will zero in on the unreliable narrator format, and that's not a bad thing.

Many shows and movies have handled that very well, so we'll need to tune in to find out how The Crowded Room handles it.

Check out the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.