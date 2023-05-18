The CW Fall Schedule: Out With the Old, In With the Imports and Unscripted Fare

at .

We knew it was coming, but it doesn't make it any less difficult to report that The CW is completely overhauling its schedule in the fall.

Earlier this year, Nexstar took control of the young-skewing network from Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount.

As a result, the network's fall schedule is drastically different than in years past.

Spencer Spirals -- Squatter - All American Season 5 Episode 15

All American is the only show familiar to CW viewers on the fall schedule.

The hit drama scored a 13-episode renewal for Season 6.

61st Street Season 2

It will retain its Mondays at 8 p.m. slot in the fall, where it will lead into 61st Street, the canceled AMC series that got a last-minute reprieve on the revamped network.

Tuesdays will consist of three Canadian-imported comedies and a UK import.

Wednesdays will feature high-drama with Canadian dramas Sullivan's Crossing and The Spencer Sisters.

Thursday will feature HBO Max cast-off FBoy Island, which will also feature a spinoff at midseason.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are all unscripted.

Past Influences Future - All American Season 5 Episode 20

MONDAY

8 pm All American Season 6

9 pm 61st Street (formerly on AMC)

TUESDAY

8 pm SON OF A CRITCH

8:30 pm RUN THE BURBS 

9 pm CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING

9:30 pm EVERYONE ELSE BURNS

Son of a Critch Lead

WEDNESDAY

8 pm SULLIVAN’S CROSSING

9 pm THE SPENCER SISTERS

THURSDAY

8 pm FBoy Island (encore)

9 pm FBoy Island (new)

Nikki Glaser for HBO Max

FRIDAY

8 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us Season 10

9 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway? Season 12

9:30 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway? (encore)

SATURDAY

8 pm Masters of Illusion Season 10

8:30 pm Masters of Illusion (encore)

9 pm World’s Funniest Animals Season 4

9:30 pm World’s Funniest Animals (encore)

38 Hottest 'Ships of Fall 2018!
Start Gallery

SUNDAY

8 pm I Am

It's certainly a different era for The CW and one that looks set to alienate the fans of its current series.

Walker and FGirl Island are the only shows on tap for midseason, but that could change when decisions are made on Gotham Knights and Superman & Lois.

What are your thoughts on the news?

The CW Cheat Sheet: With a Brand Refresh on the Horizon, Will Any Shows Survive?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

All American Quotes

Oh, my God! We're a vortex.

Olivia

Spencer: What the hell are you doing?
Jordan: I'm picking you up.
Spencer: In your red car, in your red hat? You're like a Bloods poster board man, you're gonna get your head blown off! [laughs] I'm just playing. I'm just playing.

All American

All American Photos

Looking to the Future - All American Season 5 Episode 20
Past Influences Future - All American Season 5 Episode 20
Lessons From Loss - All American Season 5 Episode 20
On the Horizon -- Squatter - All American Season 5 Episode 20
On The Horizon - All American
Checking on JJ - All American Season 5 Episode 19
  1. All American
  2. The CW Fall Schedule: Out With the Old, In With the Imports and Unscripted Fare