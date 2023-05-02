Vanderpump Rules: Kristen Returns, Scandoval is Exposed, and More Bombshells from the Insane Finale Trailer

A few months ago, it seemed like Vanderpump Rules was winning first place in a marathon to get to the TV graveyard.

The numbers were not great for the last couple of years, with the erosion buoyed mainly by a lack of drama following the firings of several controversial cast members.

That all changed when one of the most shocking affairs in TV history was exposed.

Yes -- even more shocking than Jax & Faith and Jax & Kristen.

Vanderpump Rules thrives on the drama from the cast members' lives, but nothing could prepare them for the media attention for Scandoval.

Tom Sandoval, who was in a relationship with co-star Ariana Madix, had been having an affair with Raquel Leviss.

It was so shocking because the previews for Vanderpump Rules Season 10 teased a pairing between Leviss and Tom Schwartz.

It is certainly a tale of two Toms in the trailer for the forthcoming season finale.

Bravo went public with the trailer earlier than planned because an incomplete, very much still-in-the-works version appeared online Tuesday afternoon.

"You may think you've seen the #PumpRules finale trailer … but only we have the real thing," the network tweeted alongside footage we've all been waiting for.

"THIS is it."

Sandoval, for his part, opens up about the cheating scandal to Scheana Shay.

"I was going to break up with Ariana regardless," the 40-year-old said.

"But you didn't," Shay shot back.

"You f–ked her best friend instead."

Schwartz, Sandoval's friend and business partner, is looking at the affair as something that could ruin their multiple businesses.

"I sacrificed everything," Schwartz says.

"And now my world just got turned upside down."

After the affair is exposed, the trailer also delves into the explosive fight between Sandoval and Madix.

"I don't give a f–k about f–king Raquel!" Ariana screams.

"Your friendship is f–king bulls–t."

Yes, it's fair to say that there's no coming back from this, but it seems Sandoval is invested in riding out this storm with Leviss.

The pair are seen cuddling in another scene.

"It turned out so horribly wrong," Raquel says, which leaves us with even more questions.

Thankfully, it looks like Kristen will be back to get to the bottom of them since the trailer wraps with her big comeback.

Check out the clip below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.