Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 4 Episode 16

Did Tommy and Judd manage to find a path forward?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 16, the pair disagreed on protocol during a high-stakes rescue.

T.K. and Judd - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 16

Meanwhile, a full-on feud developed between the 126 EMS and Fire.

Elsewhere, Owen awaited news that could change his and T.K.'s lives forever.

What did they learn?

Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 16 Online

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 16 Quotes

Judd: Let me put it this way, then. What I would like is for me to have some confidence that my goddaughters' mama is gonna make it home to them, especially since they just lost their daddy.
Tommy: You know what? You don't get to play that card with me.

Dad, I can't marry Carlos knowing that I have a death sentence hanging over my head.

TK

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 16

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 16 Photos

