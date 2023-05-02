Watch All American Online: Season 5 Episode 18

Did Spencer manage to bring the GAU football team together?

On All American Season 5 Episode 18, things took a turn when the team continued to implode following some big changes.

Meanwhile, Asher and Jamee were ready to share their news but not everyone was supportive.

Elsewhere, Coop stumbled on new challenges in class.

Use the video above to watch All American online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.