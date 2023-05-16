Watch All American Online: Season 5 Episode 20

at .

How did everything change for everyone as the college year concluded?

On All American Season 5 Episode 20, big decisions were on the horizon for the whole gang.

Transition Time - All American Season 5 Episode 9

With so many lessons learned from their enormous loss, how did everyone manage to move forward?

Spencer pondered whether the college training program was the right fit for him after a bump in the road.

Watch All American Season 5 Episode 20 Online

Use the video above to watch All American online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

All American Season 5 Episode 20 Quotes

You're like one of those tragically doomed couples. So cool.

Nikki [to Spencer]

I've got to lay off "Love Island."

Spencer

All American Season 5 Episode 20

All American Season 5 Episode 20 Photos

Looking to the Future - All American Season 5 Episode 20
Past Influences Future - All American Season 5 Episode 20
Lessons From Loss - All American Season 5 Episode 20
On the Horizon -- Squatter - All American Season 5 Episode 20
  1. All American
  2. All American Season 5
  3. All American Season 5 Episode 20
  4. Watch All American Online: Season 5 Episode 20