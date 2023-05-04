Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 11 Episode 19

Did the gang manage to take down the politician?

On Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 19, the gang learned the person was responsible for the chemical fire.

However, they needed to find evidence.

Meanwhile, Gallo worried about his future after his aunt's accident.

Elsewhere, Brett stepped in to perform Dylan's magic show when he went out of town.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.