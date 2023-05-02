Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 19 Spoilers: Carver is Injured

What a long month it has been!

The show has been on a break, denying us time with our favorite firehouse members. But not anymore because we are back, picking up where we left off.

Casey made an unannounced drop-by on Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 18 and revealed some significant events that would happen later. He also had a chance to chat with Sylvie, and it was revealed that they still harbored feelings for each other.

Spoilers for Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 19 tease a lot of trouble as Brett deals with the aftermath of Casey's visit, a politician returns, and Carver gets injured.

Sylvie helps Dylan when he's away.

For many characters, Casey's visit was a cause for celebration, but it was not an entirely joyous occasion for Sylvie.

She had been working hard to get over him, and his showing up out of nowhere did nothing to improve the situation. They both realized that there was something between them still, and it hurt Sylvie when he left.

Sylvie had found a great guy, but it stands to reason that she might not feel as strongly for him as she does for Casey.

In the episode, Dylan goes out of town, leaving his magic act without a magician. Sylvie decides to step in and perform on his behalf.

Objectively speaking, Dylan is a good guy who deserves the best. Many people, including his teammates, can attest to that.

While performing, Sylvie might realize she was doing something wrong by leading him on when she has feelings for someone else.

It will be heartbreaking for Dylan if he returns and she breaks up with him, but that would be for the best. It's not right to string someone along when you have no intentions of going all the way with them, whether by choice or else.

Boden, Ritter, Herrmann, and Kidd Investigate a chemical fire where a local politician is incriminated.

Problems never seem to disappear, and no one sees his fair share more than Ritter.

On Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 14, Ritter caught an influential politician while he was cheating on his wife.

The politician threatened Ritter if he ever revealed the secret, but Ritter could not care less since it wasn't in his job description to expose extramarital affairs.

In this episode, Ritter gets into it with a politician. It is unclear whether it's the same politician as before, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he were the same one.

Ritter can keep a secret if it involves cheating, but he can't when it involves arson.

Somehow, he learns the politician in question is responsible for a chemical fire.

Dealing with some people can be too much for one person, so he goes to Hermann with his concerns, and they rope Stella in.

The three go to Boden, and together they work to take down the politician.

Besides fighting fires, Boden deals with many problems between his firefighters and other community members, including cops, criminals, and jealous co-workers.

This will be another Tuesday for him, and the takedown will be majestic.

Gallo rescues his aunt from a car wreck.

Still on Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 18, Gallo reconnected with his estranged aunt, but the reunion was not joyous.

Gallo still harbored some residual feelings stemming from being abandoned by his aunt as a child and didn't want anything to do with her.

It took some sound advice from Carver to warm up to the idea, and he decided to meet her to iron things out.

However, she got in an accident and was severely injured.

Gallo rescues her, but after looking at how she is, he worries that they might never get to say what was never spoken between them.

Carver is injured during a rescue.

The emergency in the episode involves a fire in a two-floor building, so the whole team responds.

By the time they arrive, the fire has grown, and the rooms are covered with smoke.

They decide to evacuate the building by helping those who are trapped inside.

Carver realizes that someone else was left behind, and as the rest of the team clears out, he is left behind to find them.

With such a large amount of smoke, there is reduced visibility, and seeing becomes challenging.

Carver and the victim run into each other, and accidentally, the victim wallops Carver. He struggles and carries the victim out but collapses on exiting the building.

Many things could have happened, including an internal injury which, combined with some smoke inhalation, doesn't make it any better.

If you are a fan of Ritter, this will be a great episode for you as it focuses on him for more than the regular two seconds.

Elsewhere, Gallo's fans will be heartbroken with him as he tries to say the unsaid, fearing for his aunt's life.

We expect a little development on the storyline introduced by Casey, which involves a domestic terrorist plot.

What are you most excited about from these spoilers?

Let us know in the comments section.

Catch the episode live on May 3 at 9/8c pm on NBC, and don’t forget to watch Chicago Fire online via TV Fanatic.

Denis Kimathi is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. He has watched more dramas and comedies than he cares to remember. Catch him on social media obsessing over [excellent] past, current, and upcoming shows or going off about the politics of representation on TV. Follow him on Twitter.