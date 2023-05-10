Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 11 Episode 20

Did Brett leave her job?

On Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 20, a devastating call left her pondering why the wrong decision was made.

Meanwhile, Herrmann worked on becoming a better man after Cindy's cancer journey.

Elsewhere, Kylie took her firefighter exams as a harrowing call took a toll on Brett.

