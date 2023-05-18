Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 8 Episode 21

Did Hannah manage to keep Sam Abrams away from her case?

On Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 21, Sam's wife became her latest patient and there were fireworks.

Sharon Confronts Dayton - Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 21

Meanwhile, Crockett and Grace searched for data that could derail Jack Dayton's plans.

Elsewhere, Charles helped a schizophrenic patient who was anxious about his prom.

Maggie: How long do you think you're going to get away with this?
Will: What?
Maggie: Another patient with chest pain?
Will: It's the only way to get around Dayton's policies.

Archer: What is this?
Hannah: It's a renal-friendly snack bar.
Archer: It taste like cardboard?

