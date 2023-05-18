Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 8 Episode 21

Did Hannah manage to keep Sam Abrams away from her case?

On Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 21, Sam's wife became her latest patient and there were fireworks.

Meanwhile, Crockett and Grace searched for data that could derail Jack Dayton's plans.

Elsewhere, Charles helped a schizophrenic patient who was anxious about his prom.

