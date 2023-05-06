Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 2 Episode 19

What happened to Gene Farrow?

On CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 19, the wrongly accused former suspect arrived in the crime lab with blood all over herself.

The team investigated the peculiar story about a macabre party with a fatal ending.

Elsewhere, Catherine had some questions about the future as her term was coming to a close.

