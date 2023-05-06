Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 2 Episode 19

at .

What happened to Gene Farrow?

On CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 19, the wrongly accused former suspect arrived in the crime lab with blood all over herself.

Tooling Around - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 19

The team investigated the peculiar story about a macabre party with a fatal ending.

Elsewhere, Catherine had some questions about the future as her term was coming to a close.

Watch CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 19 Online

Use the video above to watch CSI: Vegas online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 19 Quotes

Serena: Are you all right, Mr. Farrow? Looks like you're in a lot of pain.
Farrow: After everything you've put me through, you still can't call me Gene?

Allie: Well, I think it's sweet that you still try.
Folsom: What's the definition of insanity? Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result?

CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 19

CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 19 Photos

Morgue Surprise - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 19
Tooling Around - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 19
Gathering Evidence - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 19
Seeking Proof - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 19
In the Dark - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 19
Creepy Old House - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 19
  1. CSI: Vegas
  2. CSI: Vegas Season 2
  3. CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 19
  4. Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 2 Episode 19