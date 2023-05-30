Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 8 Episode 3

Did Madison get some much-needed redemption?

On Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 3, there were several big reunions, and it was time to fight back against PADRE.

Meanwhile, June found herself at an impasse as she struggled to carry out Shrike's mission.

Elsewhere, the origins of PADRE were explored when Shrike opened up about her brother's past.

What did the gang learn?

Use the video above to watch Fear the Walking Dead online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.