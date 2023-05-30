Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 8 Episode 3

at .

Did Madison get some much-needed redemption?

On Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 3, there were several big reunions, and it was time to fight back against PADRE.

Shrike's Next Step - Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 3

Meanwhile, June found herself at an impasse as she struggled to carry out Shrike's mission.

Elsewhere, the origins of PADRE were explored when Shrike opened up about her brother's past.

What did the gang learn?

Watch Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch Fear the Walking Dead online right here via TV Fanatic.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 3 Quotes

Madison: You're part of this, too.
June: Not by choice.
Madison: You the one who had them drawing my blood all those years?
June: It wasn't me. I didn't even know you were alive, Madison, until Shrike just gave me your records.
Madison: What happens now?
June: I've done everything I can to put her off.
Madison: From what? What is she gonna do to me?
June: Shrike has ideas on how to heal Carrion bites. They're based on Alicia surviving a bite as long as she did.
Madison: Jesus.
June: And now she wants to test it. That's probably why she was collecting your blood. She thought maybe it was something besides the radiation, something hereditary.
Madison: Could she be right?
June: Anything's possible, but there's a... There's a boy who seems to be responding to the radiation, but it hasn't even been a week. If I don't do this, Shrike will, and your chances of it working are better with me.

Daniel: Seven years ago, Morgan told PADRE we were out there, and they found us and brought everyone to a ship to assess us before deciding where we were gonna be sent according to our skills and usefulness. Some people went to the mainland. Others went to the island. Others, I don't know where they went. PADRE thought that I was too old to be of any use, so they dumped me in the swamp.
Madison: Sorry, Daniel.
Daniel: Eh. He was right about one thing. I was old. But he wrong about everything else, because being old doesn't mean to be useless. I can take care of myself. So could everyone in the group. Except for Charlie.
Madison: What happened to Charlie?
Daniel: Morgan didn't mention it?
Madison: He didn't get a chance to tell me much before PADRE figured out what we were up to and separated us.
Daniel: She was very sick. She had become like a daughter to me by then. I said that I would stay with her till the end, so she wouldn't have to die alone, like Ofelia. And I broke my promise. I wasn't there for her. I wasn't there for Luciana, either.
Madison: I'm sorry it happened that way. I know Morgan would be too.
Daniel: I had no purpose. And then I found these folks, this angry, desperate group of people in search of their kidnapped children. It motivated me, gave me a reason to stick around. So I organized and trained them, turned them into an army. Strong, getting stronger, because there's more of them out there. I lost my family, Madison. But I'm gonna fight with everything I got to help these folks get back to theirs.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 3

