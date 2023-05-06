Watch Law & Order Online: Season 22 Episode 20

Why did Cosgrove's daughter prove to be the key to cracking the case?

On Law & Order Season 22 Episode 20, tensions mounted when a respected businessman was found murdered.

Meanwhile, Price and Maroun disagreed on how to proceed at trial when the defendant's age brought up a legal precedent they had to follow.

Elsewhere, McCoy's very different plans for the team left some with big questions.

