Watch Law & Order Online: Season 22 Episode 20

Why did Cosgrove's daughter prove to be the key to cracking the case?

On Law & Order Season 22 Episode 20, tensions mounted when a respected businessman was found murdered.

Meanwhile, Price and Maroun disagreed on how to proceed at trial when the defendant's age brought up a legal precedent they had to follow.

Elsewhere, McCoy's very different plans for the team left some with big questions.

Shaw: This guy has an apartment that's worth what, $40 million?
Cosgrove: Give or take.
Shaw: My point is, if he's a billionaire, why is he worried about what he has to do at work?

Cop: She saw someone run west.
Cosgrove: Well, unless he was a fish, he didn't run east.

