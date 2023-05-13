Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 3 Episode 21

at .

How did Rollins' expertise help Stabler and the team?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 21, an OCB investigation left everyone in shock as it had a shocking link to the past.

Following the Money - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 21

Meanwhile, Stabler and Benson uncovered a revenge-for-hire scheme on the dark web.

Elsewhere, Bell and Jet had a plan to unmask a serial killer.

Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 21 Online

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: Organized Crime online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 21 Quotes

Benson: You know, El, if there's one thing I've learned over t he years, it's that if we don't deal with our trauma, the world will.
Stabler: I'm not a victim.
Benson: No, but you are a survivor, and sometimes that's just as hard.

Stabler: Something about this smells, doesn't it?
Benson: Yeah, kind of like a cop who hasn't showered in a few days.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 21

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 21 Photos

Will Rollins Return to Police Work? - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 21
Following the Money - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 21
Glad To Be Working Together Again - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 21
Rollins Returns - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 21
Unsolved Murder - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 21
  1. Law & Order: Organized Crime
  2. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3
  3. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 21
  4. Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 3 Episode 21