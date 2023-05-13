Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 24 Episode 21

How did the team feel about the big return?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 21, the gang prepared for the imminent arrival of Rollins.

Meanwhile, Benson and Carisi were both left baffled when a series of assaults had the same M.O., but different DNA at each crime scene.

Elsewhere, Muncy believed Elias Olsen had struck again and was determined to take him down.

