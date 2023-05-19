Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 24 Episode 22

at .

Did Benson and Stabler finally confront their feelings?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 22, the pair searched for a revenge-for-hire crime ring.

Benson is Perplexed - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 21

The case spreadly globally as they tried to find the perpetrators before tragedy struck.

Meanwhile, Fin and Bruno helped a rape victim assaulted a second time.

Watch Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 22 Online

Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 22 Quotes

Justice deferred doesn't mean we're not going to get it. We have to be patient.

Benson

McGrath: Someone has to tell the Feds that the person who killed a federal judge got away with it.
Jet: At least people aren't getting raped and murdered.

Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 22

Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 22 Photos

High-Stakes Case - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 22
Jet's Scheme Backfires - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 22
Work Partners Or More? - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 22
Justice for VIctims Worldwide - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 22
A Complicated Prosecution - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 22
Assaulted Twice - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 22
