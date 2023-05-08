Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 14 Episode 20

Who murdered four CIA agents?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 20, the incident in broad daylight left the gang with many concerns about who could be next.

The team suspected the kills could have something to do with Drona.

Meanwhile, Pembrook met up with Callen to give more insight into his past.

Was it what Callen wanted to hear?

Use the video above to watch NCIS: Los Angeles online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.