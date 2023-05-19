Watch Station 19 Online: Season 6 Episode 18

Who did not survive the Firefighter's Ball?

On Station 19 Season 6 Episode 18, the crew traded in their turnouts for tuxes and gowns.

Befriending the Mayor - Station 19 Season 6 Episode 18

Meanwhile, Andy and the rest of the gang tried to make the best of the captain's situation.

As the gang had to jump into action to save the day, there were plenty of conflicts as more details about a past relationship came to light.

Station 19 Season 6 Episode 18 Quotes

It was never going to be me. You and her have a thing.

Theo

Andy: You owe me. You seduced me, and then you lead me on.
Eli: No, I believe it was you who led me on, and your friend seduced me.

Station 19 Season 6 Episode 18

Station 19 Season 6 Episode 18 Photos

Dixon's Tragic End -tall - Station 19 Season 6 Episode 18
Jack Collapes - Station 19 Season 6 Episode 18
Marina Moments -tall - Station 19 Season 6 Episode 18
Ben's Medal of Valor - Station 19 Season 6 Episode 18
Staring at the Collapse - Station 19 Season 6 Episode 18
VIc Has a Drink -tall - Station 19 Season 6 Episode 18
