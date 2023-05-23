Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 10 Episode 13

What did Siya learn about Meera's past?

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 13 was all about answers as the youngster accompanied Red on a series of unusual tasks.

Meanwhile, Congressman Hudson attempted to persuade a powerful friend to join his crusade against The Task Force.

In doing so, it opened up old wounds about the past that had to be addressed.

Use the video above to watch The Blacklist online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.