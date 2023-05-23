Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 10 Episode 13

What did Siya learn about Meera's past?

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 13 was all about answers as the youngster accompanied Red on a series of unusual tasks.

The Check And The Stamp - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 13

Meanwhile, Congressman Hudson attempted to persuade a powerful friend to join his crusade against The Task Force.

In doing so, it opened up old wounds about the past that had to be addressed.

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 13 Quotes

When I started on this task force, the first thing Agent Ressler warned me was not to get in debt to Reddington. It feels like a slippery slope I'm not sure I want to start sliding down.

Siya

Maybe what matters most, Siya, is what you already know. That you were loved and cared for by Meera and your stepfather. Un-redacting the past won't change any of that.

Reddington

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 13

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 13 Photos

Spoilers - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 13
The Check And The Stamp - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 13
Siya Malik - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 13
Congressman Hudson - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 13
Harold Cooper - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 13
Red - The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 13
