Watch Vanderpump Rules Online: Season 10 Episode 15

How did the gang react to Tom and Raquel's affair?

On Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Episode 15, tensions mounted when Ariana unearthed the secret her boyfriend of nine years was keeping from her.

As everyone tried to come to terms with what happened, the media and fans' desperation for answers changed everything.

Elsewhere, Scheana opened up about the night she and Raquel had a physical altercation in New York.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.