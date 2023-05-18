Vanderpump Rules Finale: Cast Reacts to Scandoval, Raquel & Tom Declare Their Love, and More Bombshells

It feels like just days ago we learned about Scandoval, the affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

Do you remember where you were when news of the affair broke?

That's something I expect to be asking people for the years to come because it propelled the series back into the ether, making it even more prominent than before.

Wednesday's insane season finale featured bombshell after bombshell as the truth about the relationship found the Bravo hit's cast trying to pick up the pieces.

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Episode 15 will go down as one of the defining moments in reality TV history because, the media attention aside, it featured raw emotion across 75 minutes.

That's a rarity nowadays, and it should help put to bed the rumors that the cast and producers conspired to save the series by staging a scandal.

If you watch Vanderpump Rules online, you already know all there is to know about Scandoval.

Let's dig into what happened on the episode because this is just too wild to forget.

The End of Tom & Ariana

Given the circumstances surrounding the breakup, Ariana Madix struggled to accept the news that one of her best friends had sex with her boyfriend of nine years.

"That girl is searching for identity in men, she has no identity of her own," Ariana told her disgraced ex.

"Willing to stoop so low as to f--k one of her best friend's life partners, and that's someone you think is a good person to be around?"

Sandoval, for his part, tried to gaslight Ariana into believing their relationship had been over for some time and that he formed a bond with Raquel that became something more.

"I was ride or f--king die for you, " Madix added, "and I had her back."

"The fact that she's continued to smile in my face is one of the most god-awful, disgusting things I've ever heard of."

Not one to mince words, Ariana was quick to point out the support she gave Tom during his toughest times.

"I regret every moment that I stood up for you, defended you, supported you," she said.

"You're worth nothing and I want you to feel that deep in your soul. I want you to hear those words coming from the mouth of the woman who f--king stood by you and loved you and was ready to build the rest of my life around you."

Game Over for Schwartz & Sandy?

Since Schwartz and Sandoval have two bars in L.A., there was immediate blowback, despite the pair having a minuscule stake in either business.

Thanks to the recognition they get from the show, they may be the face of the two companies, but many people have invested money in these business.

Schwartz, who can only be described as Sandoval's lap dog at this stage, wanted to portray to cameras that he was annoyed with his friend and business partner's bad decisions.

"You f--ked up, man," Schwartz told him.

"We went from 4.8 stars on Yelp to one star at Schwartz & Sandy's. We have 20 employees who depend on us."

The issue viewers have with the men on the show is that the men stick together and cover for each other. We can take James out of that equation because, well, he was badass throughout the season finale.

If the show does bring Jax Taylor back, it will be interesting seeing whether he sides with James or the Toms.

Raquel Picks Up the Phone... To James!

I think I speak for all viewers when I say my jaw was firmly on the floor when Raquel actually picked up the phone to her ex, whom she previously chastised for cheating with co-star Lala Kent.

Raquel was adamant that she and Sandoval were not an item and said that losing her friends has been "eye-opening."

"You lied to everyone's face," Kennedy said.

"All the people you were building friendships with, you've literally just trashed it for Sandoval's little cocky c--k," he added.

Always one to go too far, James then added the following:

"His stinky, 40-year-old c--k. Seriously, Raquel? You're not the brightest chick."

In a word? Whoa.

Raquel and Tom Are in Love -- or So They Think!

Raquel opened up about the surprising pairing on camera after they shared "I love you" with one another.

"I was just so curious to know what it would be like to be physical with someone that you love because I already knew I loved him as a friend and I've never had sex like that before," Leviss said to the cameras.

"I should have completely removed myself from the situation, but I did not have the will power to not see him."

Sandoval dished in a confessional that he felt hope after kissing Raquel. Will they stand the test of time? Watch this space.

Kristen Doute's Return Leads to Another Admission

Kristen and Ariana were once sworn enemies, but now, they're both bonding over their mutual disgust for Sandoval.

"I'm sorry to you that you had to do me the favor of taking him away from me."

We later learned that the highly-publicized Miami Girl incident wasn't fabricated. Sandoval copped to cheating on Kristen, and it gets worse... There was one other person.

Scheana Shay, who spent years as a friend to Tom before he got with Ariana, was livid.

She ended her friendship during an emotional moment.

What are your thoughts on the wild twists?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.