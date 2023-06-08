Buying Back My Daughter: Lifetime Unveils First Look at Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix is leaving the drama of Vanderpump Rules behind.

The reality TV star is set to star in Lifetime's Buying Back My Daughter, the cabler's newest movie event.

The Bravolebrity is set to play Officer Karen in the latest strand of the successful ripped from the headlines movie.

"When Dana (Meagan Good) and Curtis' (Roger Cross) 16-year-old daughter, Alicia (Faith Wright), sneaks out of the house to attend a party, a bout with teenage rebellion quickly escalates into a widespread search party spearheaded by Dana and the police," the logline for the project reads.

"After almost a year of searching for her missing daughter, mother's intuition leads Dana to the salacious world of online escort ads where, to her horror, she finds her Alicia listed for sale."

"Dana and Curtis spring into action and attempt to "buy their daughter back" in order to rescue her from the trafficker who abducted Alicia and subjected her to unspeakable harm," the cabler adds.

Madix stars as Karen, a police officer who helps investigate the case and has a personal connection to the story.

Madix has starred in Vanderpump Rules since its third season, with her relationship with Tom Sandoval being a big part of her storyline.

However, that came crashing down earlier this year when news broke Sandoval was having an affair with co-star Raquel Leviss.

The wild development has been dubbed "Scandoval" by the show's avid fanbase and has resulted in a renaissance for the show.

Ratings have increased due to the controversy surrounding the cheating bombshell, and Wednesday's conclusion of Vanderpump Rules Season 10 found Madix telling Sandoval and Leviss she never wanted anything to do with them again.

Leviss, meanwhile, revealed in a shocking final scene that she floated the idea of being in a throuple with Madix and Sandoval.

Yes, this show is crazy.

It will be fun seeing Madix doing something different in this Lifetime movie.

A premiere date has not been determined.

