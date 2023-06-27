Chicago Fire Star Says Mouch’s Death Would Would Be “Huge Hole in His Life”

Chicago Fire is no stranger to saying goodbye to beloved characters.

In fact, we've come to expect it.

When Chicago Fire Season 11 wrapped in May, Mouch's (Christian Stolte) life was on the line after a devastating call left him wounded by shrapnel.

However, all looked fine with Mouch... until he arrived at Chicago Med.

As the season concluded, Herrmann (David Eigenberg) tried to find a doctor to help his friend.

In a new interview, Eigenberg opened up about being in the dark about what's to come.

"I don't know what they're going to do, but I don't want to lose Christian because it'd be a huge hole in my life," Eigenberg told TV Line.

"There's a lot of love on our show," he added before stating that he's worked on the show with Stolte for over a decade.

"I've watched Christian become a grandfather," Eigenberg said.

"Christian is one of the funniest guys on the show. He's a real sourpuss, but, man, is he funny. We laugh a lot every day," he continued.

The actor said that he dislikes losing people on the show.

"I don't want to lose anybody on the show. We've got a great group," he said.

"I care about Christian. We have hard days, and we're not kids anymore. We get beat up," he dished.

"I've had days where I go to our paramedic on set like, 'Keep an eye out.' Christian's 61, I'm almost 60… Real life is stitched into our fictional [ones]," Eigenberg concluded.

While Chicago Fire has landed a renewal for Season 12, it probably won't be ready for its previously planned fall return.

The WGA strike is about to enter its third month, and there are no signs of a resolution.

The series would be preparing to enter production for its fall launch in a typical year.

However, there's a high chance that none of the scripts for the new season have been completed.

As a result, we shouldn't expect fresh episodes until 2024 -- at the earliest.

What are your thoughts on Mouch's fate?

Do you think he should survive?

Hit the comments.

